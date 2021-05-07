Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,499 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

