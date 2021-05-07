Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,123 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

