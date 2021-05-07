Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

