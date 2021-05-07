Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 47,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $313.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.84 and a twelve month high of $317.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.94.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

