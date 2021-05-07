Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

SDOG opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

