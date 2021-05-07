Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,096,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.41. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $131.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

