Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

