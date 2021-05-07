Jason Harvison Sells 15,276 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $55,299.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.72 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.