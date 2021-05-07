Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

NYSE:ANET opened at $327.26 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $327.52. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

