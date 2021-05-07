Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

BHC opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

