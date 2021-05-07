Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $172.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,565.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.