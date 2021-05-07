Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Shares of IT opened at $231.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.83. Gartner has a 52 week low of $106.57 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 127.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

