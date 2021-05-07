Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $273.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $253.54 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,482,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

