Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.