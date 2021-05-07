Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

NYSE LHX opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

