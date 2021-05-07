Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 970.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 126,356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

