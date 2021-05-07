Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Warner Music Group Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMG. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

WMG stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.