JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

