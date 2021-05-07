Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

JRONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 33.81%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

