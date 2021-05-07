Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
JRONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
