Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 19,360 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

