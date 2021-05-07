Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 19,360 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
