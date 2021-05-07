JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.05, but opened at $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 15,777 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FROG. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

