Joe Mangion Purchases 10,093 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Joe Mangion purchased 10,093 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).
AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 57.77 ($0.75) on Friday. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a current ratio of 24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.64. The company has a market capitalization of £423.33 million and a PE ratio of -67.75.
AFC Energy Company Profile
