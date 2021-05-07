Joe Mangion Purchases 10,093 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Joe Mangion purchased 10,093 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 57.77 ($0.75) on Friday. AFC Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a current ratio of 24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.64. The company has a market capitalization of £423.33 million and a PE ratio of -67.75.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

