John Francis Kelly Sells 321 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $15,494.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,576.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $14,778.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

