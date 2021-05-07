John P. Doucette Sells 5,000 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:RE opened at $273.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.46. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,290,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

