Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after acquiring an additional 309,126 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

