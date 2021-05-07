Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 230,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,844,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,812,000 after acquiring an additional 576,158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $3,680,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

