Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 17,032 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,214,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.