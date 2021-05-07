JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $460,000 Stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 209.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 389,051 shares of company stock valued at $598,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

