JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 212.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

