JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,923,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

