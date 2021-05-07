JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $481,000 Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $23,354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $433,000.
NYSE TPGY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY).
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.