JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $481,000 Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $23,354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $433,000.

NYSE TPGY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 88,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,251,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $5,354,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 558,501 shares of company stock worth $11,480,365.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

