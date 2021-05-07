JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

