JUIICE (JUI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067162 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.95 or 0.00727177 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUI is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.