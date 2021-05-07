Jupiter 1-Day Volume Hits $2.75 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

