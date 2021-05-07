Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Coverage Initiated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

OTCMKTS TKAYY remained flat at $$10.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 342,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,366. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.