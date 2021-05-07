JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $263.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $263.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

