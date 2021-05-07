JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 36.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $8,456,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $186.91 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

