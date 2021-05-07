JustInvest LLC Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

