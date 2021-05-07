JustInvest LLC Purchases 9,091 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

NYSE SLB opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

