JustInvest LLC Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

WELL stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

