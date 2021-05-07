JustInvest LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.