KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 3,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,342. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $609.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $278,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,703 shares of company stock worth $5,001,112. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.