KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $16.21. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 151,095 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.