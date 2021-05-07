Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $611.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

