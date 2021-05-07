KBC Group NV Grows Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

