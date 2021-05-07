KBC Group NV Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegion by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $140.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

