KBC Group NV Sells 1,788 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

