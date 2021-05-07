KBC Group NV Sells 31,912 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 214.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 92,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

