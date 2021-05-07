KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.03

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 22238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.44 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $73,894,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

