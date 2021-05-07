Ken S. Ansin Sells 1,324 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.